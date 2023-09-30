Live
Hyderabad: Cheating case, Justice eludes retired headmaster
Hyderabad : A senior citizen and a retired headmaster S Sundaramma is made to frequently visit the police station regarding the unsolved cheating case and now they are now trying to close the case in the name of lack of evidence.
The retired headmaster of Nampally Government School 67-years-old Sundaramma lodged a police complaint with the Humayun Nagar police station alleging that N Lakshmi Swaroopa, who is a resident of Vijaynagar Colony, took gold weighing 40 tolas from her and did not return.
Sundaramma said that Lakshmi took gold 20 tolas from her once in August 2011 and took another 20 tolas of gold in 2018. “She came to me stating that she needs money urgently.
When I said I had no money, she asked for gold with a promise to return. Again in 2018, she came to me with her daughter and sought gold for her daughter’s marriage. I believed her and gave the gold to her as she was in need. Though she promised to give the gold, she did not return and gave a false statement in the police station that she had returned it,” said Sundaramma.
The retired government teacher said that initially the police did not book the case and she had to approach the court. On the direction of the Court, the police booked the case. The police wanted Sundaramma to submit proof that she had given gold. When she showed a white paper on which Lakshmi Swaroopa signed, the police said this was not sufficient and wanted her to show CCTV footage or bond paper.
Sundaramma had lost her son because of ill health and was presently facing health issues. She urged police to inquire and cross-examine Lakshmi on her claims that she had returned. “There should be some proof of Lakshmi giving my gold back,” said Sundaramma, demanding a logical conclusion to the case.
The Humayun Nagar police station investigating officer N Vinod Kumar told The Hans India that this was a civil matter and they booked a case based on the directions of the Court, cross-examination was done but did not find any evidence. He said that the investigation was done from both sides but they could not find evidence hence closing the case.