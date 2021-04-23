Hyderabad: Check posts on district borders to regulate movement

Hyderabad: Finally, the Government of Telangana State has started taking tough measures to contain further spread of corona cases in the State. In addition to the recent night curfew and creating micro-containment zones, the police and revenue departments have now set up check posts at the district borders and are keeping a close watch on the movement of people from one district to another. They are stopping all non-RTC buses and four-wheeler vehicles and are seeking the personal details like their destination and purpose of visit. Only those who really have some urgent work are being allowed to move further and others are being sent back.

If someone says that they are going to attend marriage or function, the police is checking with the function hall concerned if there was any such event and how many people have been invited.

To control the inter-district movement, check posts were created at the entry points of vulnerable districts and commuters are asked to furnish relevant documents in support of the purpose of their travel. Nalgonda police officials said that people coming in four-wheelers from Ranga Reddy, Medchal, Mahbubnagar were not permitted to enter the district unless there was some genuine reason. Similarly, private vehicles entering the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) from the districts were also being checked thoroughly. However, the TSRTC buses which registered low occupancy ratio for a week was exempted from checking by the authorities. Continued on Page 7