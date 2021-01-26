Hyderabad: Citizens fume as works on RuB/RoB delayed

Hyderabad: Even as the SCR has come up with about a dozen RuBs (Road Under Bridges) on the city outskirts, denizens refresh their demand for infrastructure development within the city including RuBs and RoBs (Road over Bridges) in areas like Neredmet, Bolaram and other places. Railways officials have blamed the financial issues for causing delay.



As everything is returning to normalcy and educational institutions are reopening, denizens living near the railway tracks demand that government come up with a solution addressing their perennial problem. Denizens are vexed over the long-pending projects of RoB at LC gate no 250, Bolarum and RuB at Neredmet, between Ammuguda and Moulali section. Residents alleged that there was no clarity on these projects and locals claimed that the increase in local population has added to the traffic woes. As per SCR officials, the construction works of RoB and RuB were already sanctioned and one of the reasons for these projects non completion is delay in release of 50 percent share from the Telangana government.

"Six years ago, the foundation stone was laid for starting RuB at Neredmet with an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh. The board that was placed at the site mentioning the details of proposed RuB is also getting eroded now. We have been approaching the government authorities for years to expedite the RuB works. However, there has been no progress. As every 10 to 15 minutes rail gates get closed and the traffic at both sides gets held up," said Ramakanth, a resident of Neredmet.

"Next month even schools and colleges are going to start and once again we will witness huge traffic jams. Many times we approached the SCR officials to know the status of the construction of ROB but we have not received any response. Commuters of this area have been facing a lot of difficulties due to lack of proper connectivity for the students and employees. The same problem is witnessed at Turkapally level crossing at LC 249, so the locals have been requesting or a mini RuB but there is no response yet from the State government," said Murali Krishna, a resident of Bolarum.

On condition anonymity, a senior officer of SCR said, "The railway has done its part, but the section which should have been completed by municipality is still in progress. For instance, at Neredmet the portion of work taken up by SCR has been executed."