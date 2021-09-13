Hyderabad: Citizens have a whale of a time at Tank Bund

Hyderabad: Thousands thronged Hyderabad's iconic Tank Bund on the second Sunday since the government turned into a traffic-free stretch every Sunday. To enjoy the multitude programmes organised by the State government, people flocked to the most the favoured place to have a corking good time.

For the first time in many years one of the most popular tourists place in the State, Tank Bund was converted into a centre of art and cultural activity with laser shows, food stalls, entertainment activities for children, and various events.

The Hussain Sagar lakefront has been developed and proved to be a space for citizens to unwind and spend their leisure time, especially in the evenings.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) recently had revamped the Tank Bund road and introduced a traffic-free Sunday on August 30. A large number of people from across twin cities visited Tank Bund to enjoy the 'Sunday Funday' organised by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) in collaboration with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on September 12 from 5 pm to 10 pm.

According to Special Chief Secretary of Urban Development, Arvind Kumar, apart from holding entertainment activities for the visitors the HMDA also distributed 31 varieties of plants among the public who visited Tank Bund and, also as many as 20,000 saplings including homestead, flowers, medicinal and Tulasi were distributed.

Moreover, the ceremonial pipe band of the Indian Army also performed their best to regale the visitors. The numbers played by the band wowed the gathering. To motivate people for the art and culture of the State display and sales products from Shilaparamam artisans were put out, food truck, TSCO handloom stall, and laser show, funny clowns added more fun among children.

"The cloudy sky was no deterrent, till evening 6 pm the arrival of visitors to Tank Bund was less.

But the numbers surge in the evening around 8 pm," said a police official deployed at the Tank Bund. Though some were seen maintaining physical distance, few people were careless enough to not wear face masks amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Many people including children, families, elderly people and friends were seen enjoying the evening with lots of entertainment events at the Tank Bund.