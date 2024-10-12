Hyderabad: City cops thwart cyber frauds, save Rs 19.5 lakh of 2 persons

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cybercrime unit prevented the transfer of Rs 19.5 lakh to online fraudsters in two cases through timely intervention with the help of bank account officials.

According to the police, on October 9, head constable Feroz of the unit, with the assistance of deputy manager Saleha Begum of ICICI Bank, Nallakunta, successfully prevented two fraudulent transactions involving Rs 19,50,000.

In the first case, Sadula Srinivas of Warisguda went to ICICI Bank to transfer Rs 9 lakh to the accused's or beneficiary's account for payment in a stock trading fraud. The deputy manager became suspicious and alerted Feroz, who counselled the victim and stopped him from making the payment to the scammer’s account. He had already paid Rs 3 lakh to fraudsters. Feroz advised him to report the incident to the unit.

In another case, Naveen Kumar Sandhyala of Adikmet went to ICICI Bank to transfer Rs 11.5 lakh to the accused's account as part of a digital arrest or money laundering fraud. The DM grew suspicious and alerted the Cybercrime police. Feroz counselled him and prevented him from making the payment to the scammer’s account.

Both incidents reflect the vigilance and prompt action taken by the bank staff and the Cybercrime unit, ensuring that victims were saved from significant financial losses. City Police Commissioner CV Anand appreciated the efforts and proactive response of bank officials and Cybercrime staff in preventing the fraud and saving the victims. They were felicitated by good citizen certificates and mementos by the Commissioner.

Anand urged bank officials to keep an eye on suspicious transactions and fraudulent depositors, current account holders; if any suspicious activity is noticed, it can be reported to the Cybercrimes unit, Hyderabad, or call 1930, he said.