Hyderabad: City police imposes restrictions on heavy vehicles

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police Commissioner K Sreenivas Reddy, imposed restrictions on the entry, movement, and idle parking of inter-district, national permit lorries, local lorries, medium goods vehicles, private buses, and slow-moving vehicles on the roads of Hyderabad.

On Tuesday, after assessing the traffic situation in Hyderabad and in order to maintain a free flow of traffic, ease traffic congestion, prevent danger, and reduce inconvenience to the public, the Commissioner issued a notification regarding the restrictions.

According to the police, the entry, plying, and idle parking of inter-district and national permits (heavy commercial vehicles) like lorries, trucks, tuskers, trailers, and any other vehicle classified as N-3 and T-4 is prohibited from 7 am to 11 pm and allowed between 11 pm and 7 am on the routes.

Medium-good vehicles like DCM, Eicher, Swaraj Mazda, and any other vehicle classified as N-2 and T-3 are prohibited from 8 am to 12 pm and 4 pm to 9 pm. Private buses are not allowed to enter, exit, ply, and idle park on all the arterial roads of twin cities between 8 am and 10 pm.

The restriction is not applicable to the public transport buses operated by the State Road Transport undertakings and buses of other government agencies.

Moreover, slow-moving vehicles like hand carts, animal-driven vehicles, cycle rickshaws, power tillers, and tractors are also prohibited.

Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste-carrying vehicles with a gross vehicle weight exceeding two tonnes and up to six tonnes are prohibited from plying on all the arterial roads of the twin cities from 9 am to 11.30 am and from 5 pm to 10 pm. The movement of vehicles with a gross vehicle weight exceeding 10 tonnes is prohibited from 7 am to 11 pm on all the arterial roads in Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

The police stated that legal action would be taken against the vehicles that violated the rules. They asked the public in general and vehicle owners in particular to work with the Hyderabad Traffic Police to ensure better traffic regulation and management.