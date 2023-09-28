Hyderabad: CM K Chandrashekar Rao pats Esha Singh for winning gold at Asian Games

Hyderabad : Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao expressed delight over winning the gold medal by Telangana-born shooter Esha Singh in the Women’s 25-meter pistol team event (shooting) at Asian Games -2023 in China. He said that Esha Singh’s team displayed team spirit by winning the gold medal for India with 1759 points.

The CM said that the talent displayed by Telangana athletes at national and international sports events is proof of the action plan prepared by the State government to promote sports.

KCR wishes Telangana sportspersons will clinch more number of medals in the coming days and spread the message of Telangana as a destination for talented sportspersons worldwide.