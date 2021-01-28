Hyderabad: CMRF cheques handed over to beneficiaries

Shadnagar: Local legislator Anjaiah Yadav handed over CMRF cheques to the beneficiaries on Wednesday. Cheques worth Rs 60,000 have been handed over to Narsimhulu and Rs 24,500 to Yadamma and Rs 50,000 to Jagadish from Kothur in Shadnagar constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA Anjaiah Yadav said the State government has been providing financial assistance through CMRF funds to poor and needy and people should utilise the opportunity.MPP Madhusudan Reddy, TRS leaders Pentanolla Yadagiri, Emme Satyanarayana, Mende Krishna Yadav, Devender Yadav, Jeniga Jagan, Karthik Reddy, Raghavendra Yadav and others were present.

Similarly in Vikarabad, MLA Methuku Anand presented CMRF cheques worth Rs 3.04 lakh to several beneficiaries on the camp office premises in Vikarabad on Wednesday. Adding that the government had come to the rescue of poor through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, the MLA stated that all the schemes implemented by the State government were aimed at benefiting all sections of society.

Agriculture Market Committee chairman Mallesham, PACS vice-chairman Sudhakar Goud, Rythu Bandhu president Khaza Pasha, Mandal Party President Srikanth Reddy, Sarpanch Association president Srinivas, vice-president Ashok, MPTC Sangeetha Vasant, Sarpanch Jaipal Reddy and others were present.