Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Compliant filed against PVR cinemas for delaying movie screening

Hyderabad: Compliant filed against PVR cinemas for delaying movie screeningImage for representation
Highlights

Hyderabad: A complaint was filed on Friday against PVR Cinemas in Inorbit Mall in Madhapur for delaying the screening of a movie by 12 minutes. The ...

Hyderabad: A complaint was filed on Friday against PVR Cinemas in Inorbit Mall in Madhapur for delaying the screening of a movie by 12 minutes.

The complainant, K Sai Teja, vice-president of the Forum Against Corruption (FAC) said that PVR screened the movie 'Jumanji' 12 minutes late than the showtime mentioned on the ticket.

"The showtime was 1.55 pm but the movie was played after 12 minutes showing the advertisements," Teja said. The vice-president of FAC lodged a complaint on Hawk Eye on the same day. He also produced the movie ticket as evidence.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Post-CAA, Move To Deport Rohingya Refugees On The Cards, Says Jitendra Singh4 Jan 2020 6:19 AM GMT

Post-CAA, Move To Deport Rohingya Refugees On The Cards, Says Jitendra Singh

Dreaded Lashkar Terrorist Arrested In Kashmir
Dreaded Lashkar Terrorist Arrested In Kashmir
Hyderabad: Bio-diversity flyover reopened with safety measures
Hyderabad: Bio-diversity flyover reopened with safety measures
In never-before act, Australia calls up military reserves to tackle bushfire crisis
In never-before act, Australia calls up military reserves to...
Innovate to excel: PM Modi
Innovate to excel: PM Modi


Top