Hyderabad: Compliant filed against PVR cinemas for delaying movie screening

Hyderabad: A complaint was filed on Friday against PVR Cinemas in Inorbit Mall in Madhapur for delaying the screening of a movie by 12 minutes.

The complainant, K Sai Teja, vice-president of the Forum Against Corruption (FAC) said that PVR screened the movie 'Jumanji' 12 minutes late than the showtime mentioned on the ticket.

"The showtime was 1.55 pm but the movie was played after 12 minutes showing the advertisements," Teja said. The vice-president of FAC lodged a complaint on Hawk Eye on the same day. He also produced the movie ticket as evidence.