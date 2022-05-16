Hyderabad: Congress leader wants caste-based Census

Hyderabad: Stating that only a few minority castes were ruling the country and enjoying the fruits of democracy, Congress spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Sunday urged party president Sonia Gandhi to emphasise on the need for caste-based Census across the country.

He said among OBCs, the most backward classes (MBCs) and denotified tribes (DNTs) and nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes (NTs) were marginalised and neglected. Some of these social groups were never given their due in the country's socio-economic and political contexts. As a matter of fact, these sections are being treated as political untouchables in society, thereby depriving them of their constitutional rights. Sravan gave a few suggestions which can be incorporated in policy of Congress on organisational reforms to strengthen the party. He said a MBCs and Nomadic Tribes department should be created within AICC, PCC and DCCs, with an exclusive focus on their socio-economic and political empowerment. The OBC categorisation should be implemented across the country in local body elections, enunciating the spirit of 73rd and 74th constitutional amendments, as even now the majority of these sections never had an opportunity to become even a village sarpanch or a ward member.

"OBC Categorisation is being implemented in Karnataka and a few other States covering education, employment and politics. This is the only way we can meet our obligation of fulfilling the aspirational politics of marginalised weaker sections," said Sravan.

He said the AICC must define a policy to provide a rational percentage of MLA, MLC and MP seats to MBCs, De-notified Tribes and Nomadic Tribes. He said that reservations for OBCs in the Assembly, Council and Parliament elections should be there. A separate ministry for empowerment of OBCs should be created similar to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Ministry of Minority Affairs with a substantial budget proportional to their population.