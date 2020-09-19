Hyderabad: Congress to nip dissent in bud ahead of GHMC polls

Hyderabad: In order to prevent groupism amongst city leaders ahead of the GHMC elections, the Congress is likely to initiate 'disciplinary action' against the leaders who indulged in a scuffle in the recently held preparatory meeting in Gandhi Bhavan.



According to party sources, within a week of the scuffle, the disciplinary committee is pondering over ways to make sure the leaders from different parts of the city stand in line before the Congress decides over the role different leaders would play in the forays of GHMC elections. "There is pressure on disciplinary committee to initiate action against one of the leaders who is responsible for triggering and indulging in scuffle during the meeting," sources said.

It may be mentioned here that the second preparatory meeting on GHMC elections which took place on September 11 caught the attention for all wrong reasons. Mohammed Feroz Khan explained the way in which 'bogus voting' is achieved in different parts of the Old City.

Khan tried to explain how women in 'veiled attire' being used in each election allegedly by AIMIM for bogus voting attracted resentment from senior leaders including former corporator, Charminar (Assembly Elections) candidate, Mohammed Ghouse and Mahakutama Candidate (Assembly elections) from Karwan Osman Al-Hajri, who voiced objection over the way Feroz Khan chose his words while describing women. Later, the scuffle between the leaders in front of the TPCC chief, N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other top leaders was captured on camera and aired to much discomfiture of the leadership.

In the meantime, other group held meetings at two different locations, one at a farmhouse of TPCC Minority Department chairman, Sameer Waliullah and other at the residence of Esa Bin Obaid Misri, the party candidate for Assembly Elections (Chandrayangutta), which was attended most of the Muslim leaders.

Sources said that the ever since Feroz Khan who also contested for MP seat against Asaduddin Owaisi in general elections and known to be close to Uttam Kumar has been demanding a public apology from the former corporator and Ghouse along with approaching party's disciplinary committee.

Speaking to The Hans India, Osman clarified that the meeting was held to ensure unity amongst the party leaders to face the GHMC elections. "We tried to resolve the matter towards approchement between individual leaders. Whatever the party decides will be acceptable to us," he said.