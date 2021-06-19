Hyderabad: Covid vaccination camp by POWERGRID in SR-I, RHQ

Hyderabad: Government of India Maharatna CPSU under Ministry of Power, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) has been organising such vaccination drives across the country for its employees and their families to safeguard from the Covid-19 pandemic. Vaccination camps are being organised in all the establishments of POWERGRID.

A vaccination camp was organised on Thursday, in powergrid at Southern Region-I, regional headquarters in Secunderabad for the benefit of employees, dependent/non-dependent family members of Hyderabad sub-station, and retired employees of powergrid and their family members along with contract labour, security personnel, drivers, canteen and transit camp personnel. The vaccination camp is organised in association with AIG Hospital, Hyderabad wherein about 154 doses of the vaccines were administered.

Powergrid continues to remain committed to the govt's vision to complete the largest vaccination drive in the world. As part of this endeavour most of the employees along with supporting staff working at various substations spread across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and parts of Karnataka were administered Covid-19 vaccine in association with government health departments and vaccination centres at the respective places. As a part of Covid precautionary measure, N-95 masks, sanitizers were distributed to AMC workers, security guards, and drivers at various substations.