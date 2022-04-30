Hyderabad: COWE Aveksha Daycare centre inaugurated at Jeedimetla

Hyderabad: COWE Aveksha Daycare centre was inaugurated at Jeedimetla on Friday. This centre aims at providing a safe and secure atmosphere to underprivileged children from economically weaker sections of the society.

COWE Aveksha Daycare Center and Pre-School project developed by COWE (Confederation Of Women Entrepreneurs ) is a NGO that aims at empowering women by facilitating skills through capacity building initiatives and making them as successful entrepreneurs. Keeping this in view, COWE conceived a novel idea of extending support to working women, especially in the industrial sector and underprivileged sections of society.

There are four centres in the city that include Charlapally Phase-1, Jeedimetla phase 2, Uppal and Kalakal. These centres are provided with trained care takers, recreational facilities and a joyful learning environment to enable children to enjoy their stay during the day time.