Hyderabad: Cricket fans flock to Uppal stadium to watch test match

Hyderabad: Cricket fans and Hyderabadi’s are enjoying the India-England first test at the Uppal ground from three days. At a time when the popularity of traditional Test cricket is decreasing, fans are flocking to this Test match held under the auspices of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) like never before.

In the nine Tests hosted by Hyderabad, never more than 20,000 fans came to the stadium. However, after Jaganmohan Rao took charge as the president, fans are flocking to the Test like an IPL matches.

About 24,000 people came to the stadium for the first day of the game, followed by 30, 886 people on the second day and 30, 598 people on the third day, thus wiping out the previous records.

In the recent past, HCA has provided free entry to government and aided school students, army, navy and air force, and the stadium has been getting crowded due to the wide spread of publicity on the conduct of the match.

Meanwhile, HCA president Jaganmohan Rao himself inspected all the stands in the ground to ensure that fans coming to the stadium do not face any problems. When he came to know that samosas were being sold at a high price, he was warned the vendor and sent him out. Later, the HCA president went to the armed forces personnel families seating stands and inquired about the facilities. They were happy to be allowed free and provided drinking water. After that, JaganMohan Rao went to the school students and asked them whether they are getting free meals properly. They all expressed their satisfaction and thanked for giving them the opportunity to watch the match live.























