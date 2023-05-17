Hyderabad: Crucial BRS meeting at Telangana Bhavan shortly

Hyderabad: A crucial meeting of BRS parliamentary and Legislature party meeting will be held at 2 pm at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday.



The BRS chief has summoned the party MPs, MLAs, state executive members, corporation chairmens to the meeting.



This is the second meeting of the party with a gap of 20 days. A meeting was held on the Formation Day of the party on April 27.



The meeting attains significance as the government is celebrating the Decadal celebrations of State Formation Day for 21 days. A meeting of the State cabinet is slated to be held on Thursday.

Sources said that the BRS leaders would discuss the Karnataka results and also the issues to be taken up in tomorrow's cabinet meeting. The CM would also make a team for the Assembly election slated to be held this year aiming hat-trick of victories.