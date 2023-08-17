Hyderabad: Cuffs on four for rowdy-sheeter’s murder

Hyderabad: Four persons, including Jalpally municipal council chairman Abdullah Saadi, have been arrested in the murder case of rowdy-sheeter Shaik Sayeed Bawazir.



According to the police, other persons were identified as Ahmed Bin Hajeb and Mohammed Ayub Khan (20), both of Sultan Shahi, and Ahmed Saadi of Barkas.

The case was booked under Section 302, 120-B R/w 34 IPC by the Bandlaguda police. Saleh Saadi and Omer Saadi of Barkas are absconding.

The police said Bawazir (27) was killed on the first floor of Buftaim building, at Bandlaguda Crossroad. On the complaint of his father a murder case was registered and investigated taken up.

Following the murder, ACP Chandrayangutta and Bandlaguda CI conducted investigation and made strenuous efforts which resulted in identification of the accused. They were arrested and their confession recorded. The police seized a knife at the instance of Hajeb.

Ch Rupesh, DCP South East Zone, said the deceased was involved in nine cases in different police stations of Hyderabad and Rachakonda. Three POCSO cases were registered against him.

The DCP said Hajeb, a rowdy-sheeter of PS Bhavani Nagar, was involved in six cases. In 2021 while Bewazir was in Chanchalguda jail in connection with a POCSO Case, both developed friendship. “After release from jail, Bawazir lured him and committed unnatural sex with him. Bawazir also forced him to bring his friends to him to satisfy his lust. He tried to commit unnatural sex with Ayub Khan, but the latter refused,” Rupesh said.

Following the relationship between Hajeb and Bawazir, Abdullah Saadi and Saleh Saadi hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Bawazir. Ahmed Saadi, Abdullah Saadi and Saleh Saadi offered Rs 13 lakh to Hajeb for killing Bawazir.

Pursuant to the conspiracy, the accused diverted the motive behind the plan of killing the Bawazir, threatened and forced a boy on the pretext of unnatural sex with him. On August 9 Hajeb brought the boy to his office. On August 10 night they procured a knife, chilli powder, and reached the office of Bawazir at about 11:40 pm.

“Hajeb removed knife from his waist and stabbed Bawazir indiscriminately causing his spot death,” said the DCP.

The arrested accused are being produced before the court for remand. Further investigation will be carried out as per merits and facts with proper evidence. Efforts are on to arrest the absconding.