Hyderabad: Dangling cables damage CCTV cameras, pose a safety threat

Hyderabad: The CCTV surveillance cameras which were installed on the poles to ensure safety in the colonies across the city were seemingly non-functional. The residents alleged that the broadband service providers are damaging the cameras. They said that the huge wires which were dangling on poles are the reason for damaging CCTV cameras and the citizen's safety at peril.

With over 2.8 lakh cameras, Telangana stands first in the country. Encouraged by the City police and realising the importance of CCTV cameras, the residents, colony welfare associations and other establishments are continuing to install the cameras in every nook and corner, but a majority of cameras were damaged and destroyed by the internet providers, alleged citizens.

According to residents, in each colony at least 2 dozen cameras were installed by the residents and colony associations, but hardly any camera was seen functioning. They said the broadband providers are hanging huge wires to which the CCTV cameras are being damaged.

"Telangana continues to hold the top position in the country in the number of CCTV surveillance cameras installed, but it is unfortunate that after installing, within a few days, the surveillance cameras are damaged and destroyed. This was witnessed in several colonies in the city. Broadband providers, especially Airtel and Jio are damaging the security of the colony. With their huge wires fixed on poles are the reason for loss of cameras," said Asif Hussain Sohail, a social activist and a resident of Surya Nagar Colony in Shaikpet.

Asif Sohail said that in several parts of the city the police installed the cameras by fixing their own poles which cannot be utilised by others. But the cameras we fixed are at electric poles, which do not have any security. "The police have been successfully detecting several cases including the rapes and murders and nabbing the accused with the help of footage collected from CCTV cameras including the cameras which were installed by the residents and others. Also, the area police are accessible for these cameras, but are now damaged and no steps were taken to save these cameras."

"In colonies, the cameras are installed near mandir, masjid, parks, and other public places. Now, with non-functioning cameras the anti-social elements including eve-teasing were witnessed, and the accused could not be traced."

Asif Hussain said as a responsible citizen he donated Rs 5 lakh for the installation of CCTV in the colony but now there is no surveillance, as all the 25 cameras which were installed in the colony are damaged within months of installation and the safety of the colony goes peril. With the concerned police, again by spending Rs 1 lakh, the cameras were repaired and fixed and again it was spoiled. "I urged the police to enquire and take strict action, also bookcases of property damage against them," said Asif Sohail.

Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Mallepally said, "These providers instead cut off the wires, they hang long meters of wires to the poles, and were dangled in large numbers. With their lackadaisical attitude of allowing the wires to dangle, the surveillance cameras are damaged." It was observed that several small cameras in various areas were not functioning, and cameras were also seen dangling," he pointed out. In several colonies in city like Dilsukhnagar, Uppal, Tarnaka, Bowenpally, Santosh Nagar, Saidabad, Malakper, Nampally, Asif Nagar, Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki, Shaikpet, Attapur, Rajendranagar, Chandrayangutta and posh colonies of Jubilee hills and Banjara hills, the cameras were seen dangling and non-functioning.