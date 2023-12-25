Hyderabad: Datta Jayanti fete at Bardipur tomorrow

Hyderabad: All arrangements were being made for the celebrations of Datta Jayanti at one of the famous Datta Kshetras of Telangana Bardipur Sri Dattagiri Maharaj Ashram on December 26 on the occasion of Margasira Poornami.

On the occasion of Lord Sri Dattatreya’s birth anniversary, 108 Vairagya Shikhamani Avadhuta Giri Maharaj, Dr Siddeshwara Swamy, will conduct Sri Datta Yagnas with 21 yagna gundams from January 25 to 26, Sri Chandi Homa will also be conducted for three days for the welfare of the mankind. Devotees are expected to come from all over the Medak district, Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra to participate in the festival.

For the convenience of devotees, canopies, drinking water, food accommodation, and queue lines have been arranged for the devotees to have darshan. Medical camps will be organised for the devotees. Elaborate security arrangements will be made under the supervision of Jharasangam SS Rajender Reddy to prevent any untoward incident during the festivities.