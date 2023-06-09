Hyderabad: Distribution of Fish prasadam begins at Nampally Exhibition Grounds

Hyderabad: The famous Fish Prasadam distribution began at Exhibition Grounds in Nampally here on Friday.



The distribution of 24-hours long fish prasadam programme was inaugurated by Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav at 8 AM in the exhibition grounds.

The fish prasadam programme has resumed this time after a three year break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State government made elaborate arrangements for the hassle-free distribution of fish prasadam, which is believed to be cured for asthma and arranged adequate fishes for about five lakh people.

People in large numbers from all over the country thronged the exhibition grounds and were seen standing in queue lines since Thursday midnight.

The Bathini family members, who have been distributing fish prasadam for over the decades on the day of Mrugashira Karthi, said that the prasadam has been prepared for about five lakh people.