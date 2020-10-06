Hyderabad: Don't link aid under Atma Nirbhar package with GST dues says T Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has demanded the GST Council to pay the GST dues to the States as per the Goods and Services Tax Act. The Minister's long pending demand to pay IGST dues has been accepted by the Centre at the 42nd GST council meeting, presided over by its Chairman and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman via video conference from New Delhi.

The Union Minister informed the States that the IGST dues, to the tune of Rs 24,000 crore, would be cleared soon. The Centre owes Rs 2,638 crore IGST dues to Telangana. However, the council chairman told the States that the council would hold a meeting on October 12, to sort out the demand to pay GST compensation to the States.

Harish also opposed the Centre's proposal linking the borrowings taken by the States under Atma Nirbhar package with the payment of GST dues.

In the wake of steep fall in revenues due to corona pandemic, Harish requested the council to release Rs 30,000 crore deposited as tax with Union government to the States to meet the financial requirements in the crisis time. West Bengal and all Congress-ruling States also supported Telangana Finance Minister's demands on GST dues in the meeting.