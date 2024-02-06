Hyderabad early summer onset: IMD predictions for summer in Hyderabad

IMD-Hyderabad summer forecast:

As the temperature slowly rises, people in Hyderabad are getting ready for summer to start. There are also rumours about the elusive El Nino effect, which adds to the uncertainty. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad says that summer will start in the second week of March. However, it is still "up in the air" whether El Nino will have an effect on the upcoming summer season.

Scientist Dr. A. Shravani at IMD-Hyderabad said that even though summer is likely to start early, the effects of El Nino have not yet been confirmed. "We still don't know what the El Nino effect will be; it could get stronger or weaker. We expect to have more information on this subject by the end of February," she said.

Hyderabad temperature trends:

Despite the uncertain weather, people in Hyderabad are already feeling the heat of summer early. With the average high temperature reaching 32.1 degrees Celsius on Monday, daytime temperatures have been steadily rising. The third-highest temperature in Secunderabad was 34.6 degrees Celsius. There is more happening in districts. Higher than 35 degrees Celsius, the temperatures are absolutely crazy. The highest temperature on Monday was 36.7 degrees Celsius at Jagtial and 36.9 degrees Celsius at Jayashankar and Kumram Bheem. This year, as nighttime temperatures rarely dropped below 20 degrees Celsius, the city didn't feel as cold as it usually does in January and February.

Dr. Shravani said that winter hasn't really left Hyderabad yet, even though it's been warm. She said that temperatures are going to rise quickly over the next three days, but then they will drop and then rise again, making the weather very unpredictable.

Early summer in Hyderabad 2024:

The 'Weather and Climatology of Telangana' report from the Telangana State Development Planning Society says that the State is very likely to experience heat waves. The season of heat waves begins in March and lasts until the end of May. If the monsoons are late, they can last until the first week of June. In some years, the hottest temperature in the summer in Mancherial, Adilabad, Jagtial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, and Suryapet was around 48 degrees Celsius.

Impact of El Nino on Hyderabad summer:

The report also said that the top annual temperatures have been highest in 2016 and lowest in 2021 over the last nine years. In the last three years, temperature trends have slightly slowed down. This is because of La Nina in the equatorial Pacific and strong easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal that brought rain and clouds to the State.

What is the El Nino effect?

The El Niño weather pattern happens naturally every 2–7 years. The Central and Eastern Pacific Oceans have warmer-than-normal sea surface temperatures.