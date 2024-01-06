Hyderabad: Engg student ends life

Hyderabad: A first-year engineering student of GITAM University Hyderabad committed suicide by jumping to death from the fifth floor of the building of the university located in Rudraram on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Renu Sri (18), a native of Madhapur, Hyderabad. She died on the spot, as she sustained multiple injuries. She reportedly joined the varsity three months ago in the Computer Science Engineering branch.

The body has been shifted to Area Hospital, Patancheru, for a postmortem. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.