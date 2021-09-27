Hyderabad: Establishment of State-level BC commissions stressed

Hyderabad: The second anniversary of the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) was celebrated at Vishweshwarayya Bhavan in the city here on Sunday.

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy lauded the Commission.

The NCBC member, Talloju Achari, said that people belonging to Backward Classes have been facing several hardships in Telangana.

"Hundreds of people have approached the Commission, and the Commission is acting on the important issues that appeared in newspapers and trying to resolve them," he said. He added that there are no State Commission for Backward Classes in several States.

After the active initiative of the NCBC, some States have established the State-level commissions, he added. Union Minister Kishan Reddy said that the Commission providing relief to the people was laudable.

He said stringent action would be initiated against the officials who failed to implement the directions of the Commission. Commission chairman Bhagawan Lal Sahani and legal advisor of the Commission Anand Kumar participated in the event.