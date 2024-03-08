Hyderabad: Female entrepreneurs blaze new trails in eco-innovation, empowerment in Telangana State

Hyderabad : In a notable trend, female entrepreneurs are taking the lead in the startup industry and are bringing forth a wave of innovation and community empowerment. ArunjyothiLokhande and Pratibha Bharathi have set an example in society by not only innovating eco-friendly products but also motivating other women to lead independent lives.

ArunjyothiLokhande, hailing from Nalgonda, innovated compost seed paper, a groundbreaking creation that not only enriches the soil with nutrients but also facilitates the growth of a sapling when placed on the soil. Pratibha Bharathi, an entrepreneurial mind, has developed a bio-compostable bag serving as an eco-friendly substitute for single-use plastics. This innovative bag is crafted from natural starch derived from corn and potatoes, promoting sustainability. Both innovations were selected, scouted, and supported by the Telangana State Innovation Cell.

ArunjyothiLokhande, a homemaker turned craft entrepreneur, shared her journey of collecting kitchen scraps since 2005 to create compost for use as manure. After numerous experiments, she successfully developed an innovative solution in 2020. Her creation, the compost seed paper, is crafted from wet garbage, including vegetable and fruit leftovers. To eliminate the foul smell from the compost, she incorporates essential oils into the paper-making process. Notably, the paper not only serves as a sustainable solution for waste management and hygiene but also supports the growth of plants through embedded seeds. This process not only contributes to increased green cover and enhanced soil fertility but also addresses concerns related to waste management, hygiene, and mosquito breeding, providing a practical and environmentally friendly solution for societal well-being.

At present, she is making this product on a small scale, but in the future, she plans to extend it to a larger crowd.

ArunjyothiLokhande plans to empower women by turning compost paper into invitation paper. She believes empowerment comes through women's interest and dedication. Having trained many women over the years to be self-reliant, this initiative aims to provide meaningful opportunities for economic independence.

Pratibha Bharathi, an entrepreneur who innovated biodegradable plastic products and the founder of Natures Bio Plastic Pvt Ltd, said, "Our goal is to decrease the amount of plastic waste that ends up in landfills worldwide. To achieve this, five years ago, we made the decision to establish a biodegradable plant that can generate an eco-friendly substitute for plastic, a material that can be produced with the aid of cutting-edge technology. We manufacture biodegradable plastic products using vegetable waste, natural starch, and derivatives of vegetable oil. These products don't harm plants, animals, or the environment.”

She is additionally involved in the "International Visitor Leadership Programme," one of the most esteemed international initiatives that assists entrepreneurs in learning about American small businesses and culture, as well as government regulations, to understand the differences between their home country's and the US's business strategies in terms of planning and market share.