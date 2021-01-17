Hyderabad: Fill up Kendriya Vidyalaya vacancies, Vinod tells Pokhriyal

Hyderabad: Telangana Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar on Sunday urged Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to take steps to fill up the vacant teachers post in Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) and also sort out the pending proposals of the KVs.

In a letter written to the Union Minister Pokhriyal, Vinod said that due to non-availability of sufficient teaching staff, the students were facing a lot of inconvenience. There are 35 Kendriya Vidyalayas in Telangana State.

Out of the total sanctioned strength of 1,208 teaching staff, only 959 posts are regular and 131 are contractual teaching staff and vacant posts number 128. Vinod said that during his tenure as MP, he had interacted with the students, teachers and principals of Karimnagar KVs and found that due to this contractual and unfilled vacancies the students were not happy and unable to get proper teaching.

The Planning Board Vice-Chairman urged the minister to take necessary action to fill up the vacancies with regular staff in the interest of the students at the earliest as the parents were joining their children in KV schools with great expectations that their wards would get better teaching than local educational institutions.