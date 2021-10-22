Hyderabad: Finally, GHMC officials inspect civic issues at Railway Employees' Colony

Bolarum: Taking serious note of the report published in 'The Hans India' entitled 'A plethora of problems dog Railway Employees' Colony' on October 20, the GHMC officials immediately visited the colony and proposed to take up pending civic works, including laying of underground pipeline and also development of the colony park.

According to the residents, the deputy engineer of GHMC, Alwal, assistant engineer and works inspector reviewed the issues and planned all works.













"After the news was published, we immediately inspected the Railway Employees' Colony. We have proposed a sewage outlet, as there is a colony park in downstream. At the time of colony's inception, a septic tank was built.

Slowly the outlet got closed; that is the reason drainage is overflowing. We plan to build the pipelines from upstream. Recently a feasibility report was given by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. Work will be taken up soon.

CC roads will be taken up in a phase manner," said B Maheshwar, executive engineer, GHMC. He said the colony park will be developed as a toddler park. The park development work will start within a week.