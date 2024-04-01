Live
Just In
Hyderabad flight to Ayodhya from tomorrow
Highlights
Civil Aviation Ministry held talks with commercial airlines for flights thrice a week
Hyderabad: After major metro cities, Hyderabad will now get direct air connectivity to the temple town of Ayodhya.
According to Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy, the Civil Aviation ministry has taken the initiative to hold talks with some
commercial airlines on direct air connectivity between Hyderabad and Ayodhya.
The ministry’s initiative comes against the backdrop of Reddy writing to Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on February 26 for the facility.
Following this direct flight between Hyderabad and Ayodhya will be operated thrice a week from April 2 on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
