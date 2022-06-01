Hyderabad flights diverted due to heavy rains

Hyderabad: The South and East parts of the city on Tuesday witnessed heavy downpour along with by lightning, thunderstorm and gusty winds. Due to the heavy rains, flights from Rajahmundry to Hyderabad, Delhi to Hyderabad were diverted to Bangalore airport and Patna to Hyderabad flight was diverted to Vijaywada.

Due to lightning, Katamayya temple Gopuram (tower) in Abdullahpurmet was damaged. Heavy traffic jam was observed on Hyderabad to Bijapur Highway as trees were uprooted due to gusty winds.

While the city witnessed scorching heat in the afternoon, later in the evening, dark clouds moved from Bhongir to Hyderabad. Rains were reported in various parts of the city including Balapur, Malakpet, Bandlaguda, Meerpet, BHEL, Badangpet, Gurramguda, LB Nagar, Tolichowki, Kukatpally, Sanathnagar, Balanagar, Begumpet, Shaikpet, Jubilee Hills, Manikonda and Rajendranagar areas. Other parts of the city saw moderate rainfall due to suppressed convection and unfavorable steering of storms.

According to the India Meteorological Department Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, heavy rains accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with 40 to 50 kmph occurred in some parts of Medchal-Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Komaram Bheem, Kamareddy, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad and Nagar Kurnool.