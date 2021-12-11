Hyderabad: Fox Sagar works to be taken up

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Kukatpally zone organised a meeting on Friday along with senior officers of Quthbullapur on the restoration of the Fox Sagar under the Strategic Nala Development Programme.

As per instructions of Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, a special team has been deployed to take up the work, including restoration of Fox Sagar surplus course channel and Fox Sagar valve to the Chemical Nala.

It also includes connecting Coal Kalva to Chemical Nala via Vennelaggada Cheruvu.

A special team will conduct field inspection for land clearance and also hold a meeting every Thursday to review the progress.

The progress report of the project will be submitted to V Mamatha, the zonal commissioner, said a senior GHMC officer.