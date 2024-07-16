Hyderabad: Friends of Tibet holds meet on climate change

Hyderabad: The Friends of Tibet (Hyderabad) organised their second meeting on Monday.

Around 20 attendees attended the meeting, and during the meeting, presentations delved into the major rivers originating from the Tibetan Plateau, often referred to as the ‘Water Tower of Asia’. It highlighted the significance of the Brahmaputra, Indus, Sutlej, and other rivers, emphasising how China's 85,000 dams pose significant threats to South and Southeast Asia.

The key topics that were discussed include glacial meltdown, flooding, water scarcity, and the under-utilisation of hydropower. “The gathering provided a platform for raising awareness and fostering dialogue on the critical environmental and geopolitical challenges posed by Tibet's rivers," said a member of Friends of Tibet.

The meeting was attended by members of Friends of Tibet, the Universal Study Group for Ethics and Buddhism, guests of the Lotus View Living hostel, and several new members, both local and Tibetan.