Hyderabad: Gachibowli-Kondapur route to remain closed for three months amid new flyover

In the wake of new flyover is being constructed from Gachibowli to Kondapur in Hyderabad, Cyberabad Traffic Joint CP Narayana Naik revealed that this road will be closed for three months from 13th of this month. Keeping this in mind, he advised the motorists to take alternative routes. Cyberabad Traffic-1 DCP Harshavardhan revealed these details in a meeting organized at Madhapur DCP office in Gachibowli on Wednesday.



It has been mentioned that in the context of the construction work of the second phase of Shilpa Layout Flyover under the auspices of GHMC, vehicles will be diverted on the road from Gachibowli Junction to Kondapur for 90 days from the 13th of this month.

It was announced that the road going towards Gachibowli Junction to Kondapur will be completely closed. Motorists are requested to cooperate with the traffic police. Also there will be traffic diversion so that the vehicles can move smoothly without any traffic problems.