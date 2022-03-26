Hyderabad: GHMC action sought against road encroachers

Hyderabad: With the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) acting blind to the complaints of road encroachments affecting the vehicular movement at Mathrupuri Colony in Malkajgiri, several residents have now urged the higher authorities to take action against the encroachers.

A resident of the colony, V Jhansi Prasanna, has been filing complaints since July 2021. However, there has been no response to her pleas from the GHMC. She had filed three online and two written complaints to the municipal corporation demanding action against the road encroachers. So far, no action has been taken.

In her letter to the GHMC, Jhansi alleged that two plot owners in lane number 2 of Mathrupuri Colony located at Neredmet crossroad have violated the setbacks and have illegally taken over 7.5 feet of the public road.

She pointed out that according to the colony's layout, the width of the road is 20 feet. However, the two plot owners encroached about 3.5 feet road by building a structure and 4 feet by constructing a ramp. She said in case of emergency, no fire brigades and even ambulances can go through this road.

She further added that there was an underground sewerage line passing through the road and there were two manholes that were allegedly closed by the owners leaving no access for future maintenance works. She also claimed on the road there was a 25-year-old Neem tree that was chopped down by the owners of the two plots who have recently constructed houses.