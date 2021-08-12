Hyderabad: GHMC revs up efforts to ready Shaikpet flyover by year-end

Hyderabad: The Shaikpet flyover work, taken up by the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), at an estimated cost of Rs 333.55 crore, is to be completed by the year-end. It was proposed in 2017 and the work commenced in April 2018.

The six-lane two-way flyover, with a length of 2.8 km, starts at Tolichowki and ends at Malkam Cheruvu.

According to SRDP officials, the work was going on at a good pace and almost 85 per cent was finished.

Major portions like six slabs and a ramp are pending, besides laying of the slab. If they are finished electrical work and installing streetlights on either side of the flyover will be taken up.

The flyover will facilitate crossing junctions of Seven Tombs, Filmnagar,

OU Colony and Whisper Valley. It has been planned to ensure smooth flow of traffic towards IT hubs.

The officials have set the target to finish the work and likely to get inaugurated by December-end.

At the initial stage of the flyover there was a delay on account of land acquisition and even the area traffic.

All the hurdles have now been cleared. Only construction work and installing lights are the major pending tasks, said a source.