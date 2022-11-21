Hyderabad: GHMC swings into action to save Jahanuma Kaman

Hyderabad: Taking a serious note on the report published by the Hans India "Activists want Civic body to save Jahanuma Kaman" published on November 16 on : the illegal structure attached to the historical arch, famous as Jahanuma Kaman, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's (GHMC) Town Planning wing swung into action and demolished the structure. A portion of the arch was razed down by the illegal occupants and a building was being constructed attached to it.

Earlier this month, land grabbers started razing the portion of the heritage arch and started constructing a building attached to it. The portion was totally demolished, and a building was been made. After the report was bought to the officials eye, the officials demolished the illegal structure and stopped the further construction works," said Mohammed Ahmed, vice-president Minority Cell, TDP.

Officials inspected the area and later with the help of earth movers the illegal structure was demolished. Mohammed Ahmed said, "During the demolition process, the illegal occupants were creating a nuisance to which, the circle officer exposed the complainant identity which was against the law and the land grabbers had created a row with the complainers which led to a huge quarrel in the area. The higher authorities must take note and instruct the circle officers not to reveal the complainant's identity as it could lead to a threat for the complainer."

According to GHMC, the historic arch comes under the Telangana State Wakf Board. A portion was illegally demolished by the land grabbers and were constructing the building. On a complaint, after verification, in the presence of area police the illegal structure was razed and the illegal occupants were instructed not to destroy the historic and heritage structures.