Hyderabad: GHMC to hold weekly drive to resolve property tax disputes

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will organise 'Property Tax Parishkaram' a weekly programme to sort property tax disputes on all Sundays from February 6 to March 27.

The Property Tax Parishkaram will be conducted at all 30 circle offices of the GHMC from 9.30 am to 1 pm on February 6, 13, 20, 27 and March 6, 13, 20 and 27. According to GHMC officials, property tax assessment, court cases, and other issues related to property tax will be resolved at the circle levels.

"Relevant persons are requested to go to the circle office under their jurisdiction and resolve their property tax related issues," officials said.