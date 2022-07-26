Hyderabad: GHMC to tackle waterlogging, speeds up nala desilting works

Hyderabad: In order to ensure free flow of drain water during rains, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has identified water-logging points in its limits and have taken up nala desilting works to avoid overflowing of nalas.

GHMC officials along with Monsoon Emergency teams and Karwan MLA Kausar Mohdiudding inspected several waterlogging points and nalas which are posing threat to the nearby residents during rains. These nalas are currently witnessing heavy outflows due to the recent rains, said the MLA.

Nanal Nagar Corporator Mohammed Naseeruddin said that rain-affected areas have also been identified by the GHMC teams and for now water logging has been cleared with the help of GHMC monsoon teams.

"The GHMC officials will soon take up cleaning of garbage dumps on priority basis for free flow of drain water. Apart from this, the GHMC is also going to take up the desilting of nalas to avoid overflowing as several nalas are close to the residential areas where houses were inundated during the recent rains. Several areas including Nadeem Colony, Gulshan Colony, Tolichowki and Seven Tombs road are close to nalas which are witnessing heavy outflows and are posing threat of flooding in several areas," said Mohammed Mansoor, a resident of Tolichowki.

The areas which were identified had already witnessed flooding in the previous year's floods and residents faced huge losses as their houses were completely submerged in rainwater. While few locals have moved to safe places owing to weather conditions, whereas other residents with no option left are still residing in rain-affected areas.

The residents demanded the authorities to take up a permanent solution for water inundation as every monsoon many houses are submerged in rainwater.