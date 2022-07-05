Hyderabad: GHMC vets swing into action to save life of injured cat

Hyderabad: The veterinary wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) immediately responded to a request made by a youth on Twitter asking to save the life of an injured cat.

Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar usually responds to civic issues and also requests to restore heritage buildings on Twitter. On Monday he got an unusual request from a youngster, seeking help for a cat with a broken leg.

Arvind Kumar responded saying he was sending a team. The GHMC Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Abdul Wakil also responded. The injured cat that was lying neglected near pillar no.102 on the Langar Houz road was shifted to the GHMC Animal Care Centre at Chudi Bazaar, where a team of three veterinary doctors attended to it.

Replying to the youngster, Shahbaz Ahmed Khan, Arvind Kumar tweeted that though the cat had lost a lot of blood, the vet team was trying its best.

"The cat is being attended to by team of 3 vets, lot of blood has flown by and temp is below 90, our team is trying their best. Sincerely hope she survives," Kumar tweeted.

Dr Wakil too tweeted an image of the vet team attending to the injured cat. "The health condition of the cat is critical; the team of doctors are trying their best to save its life. The cat is being treated at the GHMC Animal Care Centre located near Chudi Bazar," he tweeted.

The Special Chief Secretary's intervention has won applause. "Very kind of you sir," was what popular city-based Twitter handle @HiHyderabad said.

"I don't know the duties and responsibilities of an IAS officer but what you have done has earned you a lot of respect and appreciation. Thanks sir!" tweeted Arhad.