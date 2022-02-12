Hyderabad: GHMC's mobile vaccination service for 60+ receives good response

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has recently started a special mobile vaccination service to administer the precautionary dose to those above 60 years of age. This service was started 11 days ago, and it has now received a good response from the citizens as many are calling the GHMC helpline centre and requesting them to visit their home to administer the booster jab.

The helpline centre with the number 040-21111111 has been set up at the GHMC to provide the booster or precautionary dose to senior citizens.

According to GHMC officials, so far, 1,195 people have called the helpline and registered for the booster dose. The GHMC teams along with the Health department staff are visiting houses and administering the booster dose. Of those who called the helpline number, 94 took the dose.