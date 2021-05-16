Hyderabad: Government lists steps to prevent black fungus

Hyderabad: As mucormycosis (black fungus) is found to be increasing among Covid patients in the State, the Director of Public Health has issued precautionary measures. The guidelines say that sugar levels of Covid-19 recovered patients need to be monitored during the treatment with or without steroids. Steroids and antibiotics must be used carefully observing correct timing and dose. It is also recommended using sterile water for humidifiers during oxygen therapy.

Health officials said poor maintenance of humidifiers is a major cause of mucormycosis and hence all hospitals should strictly follow the prescribed SOPs. All the medical superintendents of both government and private hospitals have been asked to ensure strict implementation of the guidelines. The managements have been directed to use distilled or sterile water always and never use direct tap water or mineral water. Fill up to about 10 mm below the maximum fill line, check water levels twice daily and top up as necessary. The guidelines also said that the water in the humidifier asked to be changed daily humidifier should be washed with mild soap with clean water and dried in the air before reuse. Moreover, the hospitals have been told to soak all the components of the humidifier once a week for 30 minutes, rinse with clean water and dry in the air to avoid the fungus.

Meanwhile, speculations were rife in social media platforms in Khammam district on Saturday that Talluri Bhadraiah of Neruda village under Madhira mandal, who was in home isolation, had been suffering from severe breathing problem and eye-related issues.

He was shifted to Government Hospital, Khammam. Initially, it was suspected that he was affected by black fungus and was shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. However, doctors in Khammam denied that it was black fungus case. They said he was suffering from brain-related issues.