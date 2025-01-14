Hyderabad: GRP arrest man, seize ganja worth Rs 1.5 lakh

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police (GRP) along with Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Monday apprehended a man involved in smuggling ganja at Secunderabad railway station on Monday. Ganja, worth Rs 1.50 lakh was seized from his possession.

Police arrested Shaik (26), a construction worker and native of West Bengal. Two other peddlers Ali Khan of Odisha and Joy of Maharashtra were absconding.

According to police, Shaik was addicted to consuming alcohol, smoking cigarettes and eating gutka. Three years ago, he went to Odisha to work as a labourer. At his workplace, Ali Khan and his friends used to consume ganja. Police said, last month, Ali Khan hired Shaik to smuggle ganja to Dadar in Maharashtra and hand it over to Joy for which he paid Rs 10,000 per trip. As usual, on January 12, Ali Khan and Shaik went to Barhampur forest area and purchased ganja.

He then preserved it in a backpack bag and handed it over to Shaik for transporting up to Dadar. He boarded the rear side general coach of the Visakha express bound to Secunderabad on Sunday and at 9:30 am on Monday the train arrived at platform number two at Secunderabad railway station, where he de-boarded. Upon enquiry, Shaik learnt that the train to Mumbai was scheduled to depart from platform number seven. He went there and was waiting for the Konark express when the police apprehended him while he was moving in a suspicious manner and seized the contraband.