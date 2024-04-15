Hyderabad: Gulf NRIs urge State govt to emulate NORKA

Hyderabad : While welcoming its initiatives for welfare of the Gulf-based NRIs, like provision of Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to families of worker who died in Gulf, workers in Dubai have urged the State government to come up with equivalent of NORKA (Non-Resident Keralites Affairs) being implemented in Kerala.





During a get-together organised at Dubai attended by MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud, the Gulf Workers’ Awareness Centre (GWAC) represented to the government to resolve issues facing the NRIs based in the Gulf. One NRI, Nandi Devender Reddy, felt the government should come up with an equivalent of NORKA which redresses the grievances of Gulf workers back home by the Kerala administration.



A NORKA ID card-holder is also eligible for personal accident insurance cover of Rs 4 lakh in case of death and Rs 2 lakh for disability. Mahesh Kumar urged Gulf workers to support the Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He asked them to ensure win of T Jeevan Reddy, the Nizamabad candidate, who had participated in the programme virtually.