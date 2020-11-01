Hyderabad: Halted flood relief sparks protest

Hyderabad: People took to the streets after the news spread that the government halted distribution of relief money. Families affected by the floods who were left out held demonstrations and squatted on roads causing huge traffic jams in several places on Saturday.

Police found it tough to control people at Chaderghat, Amberpet, Karnamghat and other areas, even as one person tried to immolate himself in Amberpet. Traffic came to a standstill up to one kilometer, when residents of Tilaknagar under Nallakunta division sat on the road. They alleged that the relief amount was distributed without proper screening process amongst unaffected, house owners and partymen.

It came to light that the houses in Tilaknagar which were not affected received Rs 10,000. Those who have more than one house received Rs 10,000 for each of the buildings.

Residents from flood-affected areas staged protest at different government offices including those of GHMC demanding distribution of the financial aid of Rs10,000 as promised by the State government. A man named Venkatesh tried to immolate himself in front of the residence of Amberpet MLA, Kaleru Ramesh. He was stopped by the by the protestors.

Mild tension prevailed at the Uppal GHMC office as group of residents attempted to lay siege to the Circle Office. Residents from Prem Nagar, Patel Nagar and neighboring areas, staged a protest in front of Amberpet Corporator P Jagan's residence. Soon as the information reached the police, a team arrived in the colony and shifted the corporator to another place.

Similarly, residents from Mallepally, Nampally, Aghapura and others gathered in large numbers at the Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner Office and raised slogans against the government. Residents, who did not receive the relief amount, alleged that the financial aid was being distributed to a unaffected, while the genuine flood victims were being ignored.

Similar scenes were witnessed at Karmanghat, Rajendranagar, Abids and the Secunderabad GHMC office. Demonstrations caused traffic jams on major arterial roads connecting the City.

At some places like Madannapet, the BJP accompanied the protestors demanding justice. BJP national council member, Sahadev Yadav led the rasta roko on the main road connecting Santosh Nagar and Saidabad. Traffic flow on the road came to a standstill.