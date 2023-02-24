Hyderabad: Harish Rao praises cop for saving man via CPR

Hyderabad: The Health Minister T Harish Rao, congratulated Rajashekar, a traffic police constable of Rajendranagar police, for successfully providing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and saving the life of a person who collapsed on the road here on Friday.



The Minister said that due to instances of cardiac arrests that are coming to light frequently, CPR training would be provided to all frontline government workers starting next week. If CPR is administered at the right time, then there is an 80 per cent chance that the individual who is experiencing cardiac arrest would be saved.

A traffic police constable in Rajendranagar limits has been receiving praises from the netizens and also from the Health Minister T Harish Rao after his timely actions saved a life of a man who suffered heart attack. Now this video of police Rajashekar performing CPR on a man has gone viral on social media.

A Twitter handle user identified as Surya Reddy has shared this video where the constable was seen performing CPR to a man who was seen in an unconscious state. The public nearby too have supported the constable.

The video was tagged Cyberabad traffic police and also to the health minister who in turn has lauded the efforts of tge constable in saving a life of a common man.