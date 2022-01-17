Hyderabad: Heavy rains lash eastern parts of city

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed the eastern parts of the city on Saturday night with Kapra receiving highest of 116.8 mm rainfall, followed by Nacharam receiving 113.8 mm. Though the Met department predicted rains in the range of 2-3 mm, it rained heavily with many areas receiving more than 100 mm rainfall.

Meanwhile, the sudden downpour damaged the under construction bridge located at South Swaroop Nagar near Uppal besides causing heavy waterlogging in areas including Kapra, Uppal, Tarnaka, Quthbullapur, Kompally, Trimulgherry, Saroornagar, Malkajgiri and others.

With knee-length water in many areas, the commuters were left stranded in traffic. On Sunday morning, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy along with officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board visited the rain-affected areas and promised to find a permanent solution to address the waterlogging issue.