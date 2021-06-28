Hyderabad: Heavy rains trigger water-logging, tree falls in Tarnaka

Tarnaka: Monsoon in Hyderabad can now be felt as the city witnessed moderate to heavy rains on Sunday. Meanwhile in the northern part of the city several areas that saw heavy rains included Tarnaka, Malkajgiri, Uppal, Maredpally, Secunderabad and Kapra.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) these areas reported heavy rainfall between 65 to 88 mm on Sunday. The heavy rains further caused waterlogging, resulting in inundation of many houses in areas like Manikeshwari Nagar, Lalapet, Tarnaka, Nagarjuna Nagar and Sai Nagar. These areas also reported incidents of fallen trees and electric poles bent, which were later removed by the monsoon teams. The supply of electricity was disrupted, and traffic jams were witnessed on Sunday afternoon.

After which the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha visited rain-affected areas and other colonies. The Deputy Mayor directed the GHMC's monsoon teams to attend and clear water stagnation points and ensure the free movement of vehicles.

Meanwhile, the GHMC has sounded an alert for Hyderabad, due to the possibility of heavy rainfall over the entire city.

The Municipal Corporation has asked citizens to stay indoors and take precautions. The Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams have also been alerted and have been directed to be on the field. The DRF also asked citizens to plan their commute accordingly during rainfall.

