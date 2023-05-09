Hyderabad: HRDA raises pitch for recruitment calender to fill vacancies annually

Hyderabad: The Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) has urged the Telangana State government to take swift action regarding several important issues related to the healthcare system. In a letter addressed to Health Secretary SAM Rizvi, HRDA President Dr. K. Mahesh Kumar has demanded that the government make a decision on the Osmania General Hospital building, as well as release a recruitment calendar for healthcare workers to fill existing vacancies annually.

Specifically, the HRDA is calling for the immediate release of a notification for the recruitment of 1073 civil assistant surgeons (CAS)-Specialists vacancies in Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP), as per GO 34 issued on March 23 last year. The HRDA president has also requested that necessary steps be taken to fill all 2781 vacancies within a stipulated schedule.

Furthermore, the HRDA is calling for the government to release a calendar year schedule for recruitment of healthcare workers (HCWs) through the Medical and Health Recruitment Board regularly by filling existing vacancies every year. The organization is urging the State government to take swift action on the new building for Osmania General Hospital and implement GO 47 and 48 for online issuance of registration and renewal certificates for health facilities under Telangana Allopathic Private Medical Care Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act and PCPNDT Act. The HRDA has demanded the government to establish a sufficient number of PHCs and CHCs as there were 10 per cent and 53 per cent deficit of PHCs and CHCs respectively in Telangana as per RHS 20-21. The doctors wanted to increase the cadre strength in all PHCs for 24/7 services. They have also demanded an increase in the pay scale of MBBS MLHPs on par with CAS contract doctors instead of equal pay as BAMS MLHPs. They wanted the government to Immediately conduct elections for TSMC as directed by the High Court.