Hyderabad: IAF conducts 'Symphony Band Show' at Golconda Fort

Hyderabad: As a part of Swarnim Vijay Varsh and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the no 3 band of the Indian Air Force organised a grand 'Symphony Band Show' in the hallowed precinct of historic Golconda Fort. The band comprised 28 musicians specialising in brass, woodwind, reed string, electronic and percussion instruments. The dazzling performance included different military music, patriotic songs and popular tunes from films.

The event was aimed at motivating the younger generation to take up army service as primary career option and instil patriotism in them. The enthusiastic crowd was highly appreciative of the performance. It was organised by Air Force station Begumpet, Hyderabad and conducted by no. 3 band based at IAF Academy, Dundigal, said a senior officer, defence wing, Hyderabad.