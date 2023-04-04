Hyderabad: Implement Dalit Bandhu sans bias, demands BJP

Hyderabad: Alleging that the Dalit Bandhu scheme has become BRS Bandhu, the BJP Telangana vice-president NVSS Prabhakar on Monday demanded the government to implement Dalit Bandhu scheme without any political bias to ensure its benefits to reach every poor Dalit of the State.

Former MLA Prabhakar began his 24 hours dharna in his Assembly Constituency in Uppal in support of the demand of implementing Dalit Bandhu without political bias. Speaking to the media on the occasion, Prabhakar alleged that the government-led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was implementing the scheme to benefit only BRS workers and preparing a list of beneficiaries on political angle who were supporters of the BRS party.

The BJP leader said that the benefit of the scheme should reach to every needy and poor dalit of the State. Prabhakar said that CM KCR had violated the spirit of constitution written by Dr Ambedkar who took oath that his government will not work in any biased manner or never favour any nepotism. But KCR is implementing the scheme to benefit only those who were from the BRS, he alleged.