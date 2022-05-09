Hyderabad inter exam centres bereft of basic facilities

Hyderabad: As the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) assured that all arrangements will be made for students and in centres in view of the ongoing Intermediate exams and scorching temperatures, nothing seems to be implemented by the Board.



Students alleged that the examinations centres do not have basic facilities like drinking water, floors not being sanitised, no tents being set up, fans and lights are dyfunctional and many centres also lack proper ventilation.

Dr P Madhusudhan Reddy, president, Telangana Government Junior Lecturers Association said, "the Intermediate board has failed to provide proper facilities in the examination centres.

There are almost 240 centers in Hyderabad which lack basic facilities. No alternative arrangements have being taken to supply drinking water in centres. Around 70 percent fans in classrooms are dyfunctional.

Students are having a tough time due to poor ventilation in classrooms. Centres in many districts like Adilabad, Vikarabad and Nalgonda lack seating arrangements and students are forced to sit on the floor and write the exams.

Asif Hussain Sohail, president of Telangana Parents Association for Child Rights and Safety said, "Many inter students alleged that the examinations centres are not sanitised and no proper facilities are being provided, especially in government junior colleges. As the intermediate board claims that they are regularly inspecting colleges, but how many colleges have been issued a notice by the board, asked Asif. Majority of the centres in the city are not well maintained. Due to the apathy of the Board, students are suffering. The Education department should have a team who can regularly inspect centres and take stern action against them."

"We are facing hardship to write our exams as the classrooms are very congested and the fans are also dyfunctional. No tents and drinking water facilities are being provided by the centres," said an inter second-year student.