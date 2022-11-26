Hyderabad: Inter-school competition conducted at DRS

Hyderabad: An Inter-school sports competition 'DRS sports meet season-1' was organised by the DRS International School in Dulapally on Friday. More than 1,200 students were selected from 100 schools of the city who participated in the various sports competitions.

Arjuna Awardee and Famous International Artistic Roller Skater Anup Kumar Yama inaugurated the competition. Anup Kumar said that today's students are only interested in cell phones, TV and computers and are not focusing on sports. He said the Managements of public and private schools should make sports a mandatory part of the school curriculum and it is the responsibility of teachers and parents to encourage their children to take up training in any field of sports in order to identify the hidden sports skills in children."

Later, DRS International School Founder Chairman Dayanand Agarwal along with others awarded medals and certificates to the students who won in various sports competitions.